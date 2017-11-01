The indoor camera that gives you sight and sound with just a touch

No Obligations
Vivint Ping Camera
The indoor camera that gives you sight and sound with just a touchCall for a free quote Request an online quote
Two-way talk
Call in to family at home while you're on the go.
One-touch callout
Your family can contact you instantly with the push of a button.
Infrared night vision
See what's happening in your home, any time, day or night.
Custom notifications
Mobile notifications alert you when something happens.
24x7 playback
Lets you save 30 days of continuous indoor camera footage.
HD + Wide angle
Wide-angle lens plus HD resolution to catch all the action.
See more
Color
White
Size
5.2” h x 3.2” d
Weight
1.05 lbs
Power usage
12V 1.5A
AC adapter
Input: 100-240V @ 50-60Hz AC, 0.2AOutput: 12VDC, 1.5A
Camera lens
1/3”, 4-megapixel sensor
Video resolution
Full HD 1080p
Field of view
155° horizontal, 80° vertical
Night vision
3 high-powered infrared LEDs (850nm)with IR cut filter
Audio
Built-in speaker and microphone
Connectivity requirements
Wi-Fi connection: 802.11 b/g/n @ 2.4GHz
Works best with
1.5Mbps upload
See more
The world’s first indoor camera with true two-way communication
Vivint Ping™ Camera—the first indoor camera that lets you call in and out with one touch. Two-way talk connects you directly to your family from your mobile device while you’re out. You can make sure the kids started their homework, or they can contact you when they’re done.
Automated custom notifications give you the updates you want
With support from Vivint Smart Home Cloud, Ping sends custom mobile notifications about activity in your home. Find out the second the kids start their chores while you're at work, or when the babysitter puts them to bed while you're out of town.
Automated custom notifications give you the updates you want
With support from Vivint Smart Home Cloud, Ping sends custom mobile notifications about activity in your home. Find out the second the kids start their chores while you're at work, or when the babysitter puts them to bed while you're out of town.
Crystal-clear images to help you feel at home even when you’re not
A hard-working indoor camera with advanced quality image capture, Ping lets you see everything, day and night. Crisp, high-definition video catches every detail. A wide-angle lens opens up entire rooms.
Smart home integration
Night
Vision
Smart Detection
Playback DVR
An indoor camera with smart home integration
Paired with the Vivint Smart Home app, Ping becomes a key part of your smart home. Set Ping by the front and back doors as a motion-activated security camera. It can even alert the Vivint Smart Home monitoring center when an intruder is detected.
Infrared night vision keeps watch dusk to dawn
Ping is the indoor camera that’s always on the lookout because it helps to see what’s going on, even after dark. With its infrared night vision, Ping shows you if kids wander the house after bedtime, or if someone is prowling around while you’re on vacation.
Smart Detection that auto-records important moments
With Ping indoor camera, you’re always ready for unexpected moments. Smart motion detection activates 20-second Smart Clips when someone moves past Ping’s field of view when you’re away. Then watch on-demand from your mobile device or SkyControl panel whenever it's convenient.
Vivint Playback DVR so you’ll never miss a thing
Save a full month of indoor camera footage with Vivint Playback DVR and watch video clips on your mobile device or Vivint SkyControl panel. Replay baby’s first steps, or discover who's been raiding the pantry, then create clips to share with friends and family.
Professional installation from Smart Home Pros
Smart Home Pros will integrate your Ping indoor camera with your smart home system to ensure hassle-free performance.