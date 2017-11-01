Let’s chat! How can we help you today?
“For opening the door to the connected home of the future.” –Fast Company

50 Most Innovative Companies of 2017

What's this?

About This Recognition

For the past 10 years, Fast Company, the world’s leading progressive business media brand, has compiled an annual list of companies that exemplify the best in innovation. Vivint Smart Home joins other top innovators on the list including Amazon, Google, Apple, Airbnb, Spotify and Facebook.

Why Vivint Smart Home is One of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies

Vivint Ping Camera

The indoor camera that gives you sight and sound with just a touch

Call for a free quote Request an online quote
Features
Specs

Two-way talk

Call in to family at home while you're on the go.

One-touch callout

Your family can contact you instantly with the push of a button.

Infrared night vision

See what's happening in your home, any time, day or night.

Custom notifications

Mobile notifications alert you when something happens.

24x7 playback

Lets you save 30 days of continuous indoor camera footage.

HD + Wide angle

Wide-angle lens plus HD resolution to catch all the action.

See more

Color

White

Size

5.2” h x 3.2” d

Weight

1.05 lbs

Power usage

12V 1.5A

AC adapter

Input: 100-240V @ 50-60Hz AC, 0.2AOutput: 12VDC, 1.5A

Camera lens

1/3”, 4-megapixel sensor

Video resolution

Full HD 1080p

Field of view

155° horizontal, 80° vertical

Night vision

3 high-powered infrared LEDs (850nm)with IR cut filter

Audio

Built-in speaker and microphone

Connectivity requirements

Wi-Fi connection: 802.11 b/g/n @ 2.4GHz

Works best with

1.5Mbps upload

See more

The world’s first indoor camera with true two-way communication

Vivint Ping™ Camera—the first indoor camera that lets you call in and out with one touch. Two-way talk connects you directly to your family from your mobile device while you’re out. You can make sure the kids started their homework, or they can contact you when they’re done.

Automated custom notifications give you the updates you want

With support from Vivint Smart Home Cloud, Ping sends custom mobile notifications about activity in your home. Find out the second the kids start their chores while you're at work, or when the babysitter puts them to bed while you're out of town.

Crystal-clear images to help you feel at home even when you’re not

A hard-working indoor camera with advanced quality image capture, Ping lets you see everything, day and night. Crisp, high-definition video catches every detail. A wide-angle lens opens up entire rooms.

Smart home  integration

Night 
Vision

Smart  Detection

Playback  DVR

An indoor camera with smart home integration

Paired with the Vivint Smart Home app, Ping becomes a key part of your smart home. Set Ping by the front and back doors as a motion-activated security camera. It can even alert the Vivint Smart Home monitoring center when an intruder is detected.

Infrared night vision keeps watch dusk to dawn

Ping is the indoor camera that’s always on the lookout because it helps to see what’s going on, even after dark. With its infrared night vision, Ping shows you if kids wander the house after bedtime, or if someone is prowling around while you’re on vacation.

Smart Detection that auto-records important moments

With Ping indoor camera, you’re always ready for unexpected moments. Smart motion detection activates 20-second Smart Clips when someone moves past Ping’s field of view when you’re away. Then watch on-demand from your mobile device or SkyControl panel whenever it's convenient.

Vivint Playback DVR so you’ll never miss a thing

Save a full month of indoor camera footage with Vivint Playback DVR and watch video clips on your mobile device or Vivint SkyControl panel. Replay baby’s first steps, or discover who's been raiding the pantry, then create clips to share with friends and family.

Professional installation from Smart Home Pros

Smart Home Pros will integrate your Ping indoor camera with your smart home system to ensure hassle-free performance.

Keep an eye out on your home with ping.

Call 855.290.3685 to order today.

